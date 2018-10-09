Posted by brad

Farm sale makes farmer’s day

KOONWARRA dairy farmers Shaun Hollingworth and wife Tracey have called it a day.

According to Shawn, it was “the best day of my life” after the couple sold their dairy property and equipment, and their cows were auctioned on October 1.

Shawn’s expectations were well and truly satisfied at his herd dispersal at VLE Leongatha. He fetched $6500 for a registered Jersey cow.

According to selling agents SEJ, on average, the Hollingworths’ joined Heifers made about $900, unjoined reached about $500 and all cows met around the $1260 mark for 112 milkers comprising Jersey and Jersey-cross breeding.

Sales were prosperous at last Friday’s equipment dispersal too. Shawn reported crowds upward of 130 bidders, noting all equipment was sold. Bidders came from northern and western Victoria, including Finley and Newry.

Shaun started in dairy in 2002. He focussed on A2 milk production for the past eight to nine years and made a cracking success of it, particularly with Jerseys due to their increased milk solids density resulting in more ‘up to spec’ results.

Shawn noted that his Jersey cows produced about 9.15 percent milk solids per 10000 litres of water compared to about 7.9 percent for Friesian. This also results in less water waste.

What else does the future hold? Wife Tracey will continue working at the Leongatha Rabo Bank branch while Shawn is making a move to Hico Australia as a sales and marketing manager. He was previously involved in the corporate world of inventory supply chain.

“Once I reached the age of 50 I wanted to be in a position to retire. I still have plenty of gas in the tank and could have gone on in dairy for another five to 10 years. Now having the freedom, the prospect of travel is certainly inviting which was something very difficult to do whilst in dairy,” Shawn noted.