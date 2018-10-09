Tuesday, October 9th, 2018 | Posted by

Farm sale makes farmer’s day

KOONWARRA dairy farmers Shaun Hollingworth and wife Tracey have called it a day.

According to Shawn, it was “the best day of my life” after the couple sold their dairy property and equipment, and their cows were auctioned on October 1.

Shawn’s expectations were well and truly satisfied at his herd dispersal at VLE Leongatha. He fetched $6500 for a registered Jersey cow.

According to selling agents SEJ, on average, the Hollingworths’ joined Heifers made about $900, unjoined reached about $500 and all cows met around the $1260 mark for 112 milkers comprising Jersey and Jersey-cross breeding.

Sales were prosperous at last Friday’s equipment dispersal too. Shawn reported crowds upward of 130 bidders, noting all equipment was sold. Bidders came from northern and western Victoria, including Finley and Newry.

Shaun started in dairy in 2002. He focussed on A2 milk production for the past eight to nine years and made a cracking success of it, particularly with Jerseys due to their increased milk solids density resulting in more ‘up to spec’ results.

Shawn noted that his Jersey cows produced about 9.15 percent milk solids per 10000 litres of water compared to about 7.9 percent for Friesian. This also results in less water waste.

What else does the future hold? Wife Tracey will continue working at the Leongatha Rabo Bank branch while Shawn is making a move to Hico Australia as a sales and marketing manager. He was previously involved in the corporate world of inventory supply chain.

“Once I reached the age of 50 I wanted to be in a position to retire. I still have plenty of gas in the tank and could have gone on in dairy for another five to 10 years. Now having the freedom, the prospect of travel is certainly inviting which was something very difficult to do whilst in dairy,” Shawn noted.

 

 

 

 

 

 

On show: jersey cows on display while prospective buyers compare notes and process at the Hollingworth dispersal sale at Leongatha VLE on Monday, October 1.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=26025

Posted by on Oct 9 2018. Filed under Rural News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...
  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...

Recently Added