Posted by brad

Farmer chosen for leadership program

Moving forward: Pound Creek beef industry leader James Campkin-Smith has been selected for the inaugural

GenAngus Future Leaders Program.

POUND Creek beef farmer James Campkin-Smith has been selected to participate in the inaugural GenAngus Future Leaders Program.

The program is designed by Angus Youth and partner, farm insurer Achmea.

Mr Campkin-Smith is one of 12 future beef industry leaders selected for inaugural GenAngus Future Leaders Program.

He will attend a three-day intensive workshop from February 20 to 22 in Sydney, as well as a 12-month leadership journey.

The workshop will cover a wide range of topics including business financials, beef business networking, mindset, beef supply chain, risk and liability and succession planning.

The presentations, designed to challenge participants, will be hosted by a series of industry professionals from a diverse range of backgrounds.

To ensure continued growth and development, there will mentoring supplied to the participants over 12 months.

Through a multi-year partnership with Angus Australia, Achmea is delighted to support the inaugural GenAngus Future Leaders Program.

“As Achmea’s risk specialist in South West Gippsland, I’d like to congratulate Mr Campkin-Smith on his successful selection for the program,” Trevor Walder said.

“We are proud to support the development of the next generation of future beef industry leaders.

“By fostering their development, we will help strengthen the beef sector and boost the opportunities for the next generation of leaders, their families and communities right across Australia.”

Angus Australia events and youth development officer Candice Liddle looks forward to the program and working with the young producers.

“The Inaugural GenAngus Future Leaders Program will be an excellent experience for young Angus Australia members who are looking to expand their existing knowledge about the beef industry,” she said.

“The crop of young producers that have been selected for the GenAngus Future Leaders Program are an excellent group of representatives of young people in the beef industry, working towards developing their careers in the field.

“I look forward not only to working with them at the GenAngus intensive workshop, but also continuing to assist their career and individual development with their 12-month leadership journey following on from the workshop.”