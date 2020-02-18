Posted by brad

Farmers bat for cancer patients at Outtrim-Moyarra-Kongwak Cricket Club

CHARITY AUCTION: (L-R) Russ White, Harper White, Amy White, David Whiteside, Scott Buijs (back), Bernie Dilger, Eddie Hams, Garry Knox and Neil Grabham contributed to the sale of cattle for Outtrim-Moyarra-Kongwak Cricket Club’s cancer fundraiser last Thursday.

FARMERS have opened up their paddocks to help raise funds to support breast cancer patients.

Every year, the Outtrim-Moyarra-Kongwak Cricket Club holds its annual Pink Stumps Day event to raise money for breast cancer initiatives.

The day, on Saturday, was a success and as part of that, the cricketers sold steers at the VLE Leongatha store sale last Thursday.

The sale of 23 cattle generated more than $15,000 in profit.

“We were very lucky as the timing was perfect and the market conditions were extraordinary,” OMK Cricket Club’s Amy White said.

Pink Stumps Day is an initiative by the McGrath Foundation, which funds breast care nurses who provide invaluable support and care for all Australian families experiencing breast cancer.

The OMK Cricket Club started the Pink Stumps Day after a cricketer’s mum was diagnosed with breast cancer.

In the last four years, the club’s fundraisers have raised close to $40,000.

Cattle were agisted on the properties of these farmers: Gav and Christine Furness, Luke and Zita Lamers, Joe and Brooke Smith,

Chris and Julie Harris, Chris and Jodie Brown, Neil and Deidre Grabham, Ed and Maree Hams, Luke and Narelle Jones, Don and Trudy Olden, John and Vicki Murdica, David and Mick Whiteside and Richie Luyx, Peter and Heather Miller, Scott and Tracy Buijs, Ron and Carman Barnacle, Bernie Dilger, Alan and Dianne Fraser, and Garry and Rosemary Knox.

Russ White and Furness Livestock carted the cattle to and from market, and identification tags were provided by Enduro.

Landmark Leongatha/SGL Livestock and VLE supported the project.