Farmers benefit frompasture evening

GIPPSLAND dairy farmers were at the forefront of a farming innovation evening in Leongatha last Wednesday.

The event featured leading pasture researcher Brian Patchett, Rabobank dairy analyst Michael Harvey and dairy farmer and pasture agronomist Peter Notman.

More than 300 dairy farmers attended two evenings in Leongatha and in Warrnambool, hearing from pasture researcher Brian Patchett about some of the latest developments in the use of plant endophytes, otherwise known as plant fungi, to protect pastures from pests.

Dr Patchett, innovations and technology development manager for the New Zealand based Cropmark Seeds, told the pasture innovation evening in Leongatha about Cropmark’s latest plant varieties that include Barrier perennial ryegrass variety with pest-repellent endophyte.

“With endophytes, we have an opportunity to protect plants in an environmentally sustainable way,” Dr Patchett said.

He said endophyte fungi grew on plants in a symbiotic relationship, protecting them from pests such as field crickets, drought and other environmental issues.

Peter Notman, whose company Notman Pasture Seeds has worked closely with the development, said the Barrier forage grass was for use where insect pests are a serious threat to the productivity and persistence of pastures.

“We’ve seen the Barrier tolerate insect attack in paddocks traditionally destroyed by insect pests in the past. It’s also been highly palatable,” Mr Notman said.

“We normally sow the Barrier at 35kilograms, and recommend it be sown in one or two paddocks maximum.”

As part of the symbiotic relationship, the plant provides the endophyte with nutrition.

The endophytes are transferred from one generation of a plant to the next not by soil or air, but by infecting the plant’s seed.

Dr Patchett said seed varieties with endophytes, mainly in perennial ryegrass, had been sold commercially for about 20 years.

Cropmark has developed a market niche with endophytes that produced the loline alkaloid, which deterred pests but was not toxic to livestock.

The loline producing endophytes could deter a wide range of insects, including field crickets, African black beetle adults and larvae and red-headed cockchafer.

“The endophytes protect from root eating insects and foliage eating insects,” Dr Patchett said.

He said his company was continuing to collect endophytes that deterred insects but were good for livestock consumption. The naturally occurring endophytes had evolved with grasses over the past 50 million years or so, Dr Patchett said.

Adam Fisher of Notman Seeds said the tough time in the dairy industry has seen farmers place a stronger focus on pasture productivity and persistence.

“If you haven’t got good pasture, you cannot grow good home grown feed,” Mr Fisher said.

“Good home grown fodder is the cheapest food source.”

Leading industry dairy analyst Michael Harvey from Rabobank said after a year to forget, 2017 should see a return to profitability.

“In 2017 we should see a better opening/full year price, favourable input prices and greater competition for milk,” he said.