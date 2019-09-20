Farmers flock to Burra Expo

Saputo event a big success



Ladies Gumboot Gift foot race competitors, Di Gunther (Warragul), Lynda Marshall (Lardner), Ashlee Deboer (Nar Nar Goon), Nicole Lancey (Nyora), Melissa Stewart (Hallora), and winner Sarah Lewis (Leongatha).

MORE than 1000 people flocked to the Saputo Dairy Expo in Korumburra last week.

Organised by the Strzelecki Lions Club, the two day event, gave farmers the chance to network and see the latest in dairy farming technology.

“Saputo are a global business involved in a lot of countries, but more importantly involved in a lot of communities, and what’s important for us is to be active in those communities and give back, so events like this are important to us,” Saputo’s Gavin McClay said.

This year Mike Brady, singer and songwriter of Australia’s unofficial footy anthem, attracted a large and enthusiastic gathering as he sang his life story.

Other features included farmer health checks and support services, gumboot foot races and a panel discussion with Matt Harms on the direction of Gippsland dairy farming.

“We looked at what the impact was going to be in the future under a changing climate and what that would mean for agriculture production,” Harms said.

“Gippsland is going to be more conducive for agriculture as opposed to other areas.”

While Harms said Gippsland was going to be of major importance to the dairy industry looking forward, there was going to be an increase in land pressure use, both for lifestyle and beef, as well as a demand for water availability.

“Gippsland offers a package of lifestyle and agriculture security as well as close proximity to Melbourne,” he said.

“The message that came out of the discussion was around valuing the agriculture land we have – it’s limited and therefore it important to value to and not let it go under houses,” Harms said.

Nick Reid for Reid Stockfeeds also delivered an important message to farmers in preparation of the season ahead: “There is still optimism in regards to new season prices on grain, but there are a lot of predictions around it being a dry spring, so whoever you trade with as a stockfeed supplier, I really recommend you get in touch at this time of year especially to get that weekly report on what’s happening out there with new season crops.”

“No one can crystal ball it, but those that are informed can make better decisions.”