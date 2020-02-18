Posted by brad

Feast has tastebuds tingling

INSPIRATIONAL CUISINE: Chef Antony Ellis plated up a beautiful zucchini flower entrée.

A MEAL fit for a king had guests blown away at the Meeniyan Recreation Reserve on Sunday, as top chefs dished up for the Meeniyan Garlic Festival’s Garlic Feast.

Chefs Antony Ellis, Trevor Perkins, both based in Gippsland, and Alejandro Saravia, Gippsland food and beverage ambassador, cooked a delicious lunch of three entrees, a main course and dessert for around 50 guests.

“We really wanted to put on a food event that celebrates the produce of South Gippsland,” the festival’s Laurie Martin said.

“It’s a region that produces wonderful produce, so we wanted to embrace that.”

Mortadella, trout and zucchini flowers were the three entrée dishes, while lamb and ribeye beef were the mouth-watering options for the main.

This wasn’t all, with a range of cheeses and a sorbet dessert also available.

A range of cider, beer and wine was also on offer, each from Gippsland and matching certain dishes.

“These guys are top chefs so it’s brilliant to have them here for this,” Laurie said.

“The Gippsland-produced food is a treat and the wine, beer and cider to go with it adds a nice touch.”

The lunch was a stunning success, with everyone enjoying the service and leaving well-fed.

(L-R) Jeremy Curtis and Lindsay Moore played major roles in organising The Garlic Feast.

Chef Alejandro Saravia cooked the meats to perfection on Sunday.

Meeniyan’s Michael Darmanin and guests from Melbourne, Bernadette and Peter Skinner, enjoyed the occasion.