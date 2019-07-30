Federal action to protect farmers against activists



TAKING A STAND: Eastern Victoria Region MLC Melina Bath has congratulated the Federal Government for its response to farm trespass and animal activism.

THE Federal Government is proposing to introduce new legislation and tough new penalties on law-breaking activists who encourage others to trespass on farms.

Eastern Victoria Region MLC Melina Bath said the new federal legislation would strengthen protections for law-abiding farmers.

“The federal laws will better protect farmers’ privacy by stopping animal activists using carriage services to share farmers’ personal details and facilitate their campaigns of harassment and intimidation on the agriculture industry,” she said.

“It is now time for the Andrews Labor Government to fix Victoria’s farm trespass laws and strengthen penalties for illegally entering private properties.

“Our farmers deserve to feel safe at home and able to go about their daily business, which is why I led the call to establish the current Parliamentary Inquiry to fix farm trespass laws.

“The agriculture industry has been faced with enormous pressure from animal activists who threaten farmers only to receive a slap on the wrist.”

The Farm Trespass Inquiry is now taking submissions from the public until early August.

Submissions can be made online at https://www.parliament.vic.gov.au/965-eic-lc/inquiry-into-the-impact-of-animal-rights-activism-on-victorian-agriculture