Tuesday, July 30th, 2019 | Posted by

Federal action to protect farmers against activists


TAKING A STAND: Eastern Victoria Region MLC Melina Bath has congratulated the Federal Government for its response to farm trespass and animal activism.

THE Federal Government is proposing to introduce new legislation and tough new penalties on law-breaking activists who encourage others to trespass on farms.

Eastern Victoria Region MLC Melina Bath said the new federal legislation would strengthen protections for law-abiding farmers.

“The federal laws will better protect farmers’ privacy by stopping animal activists using carriage services to share farmers’ personal details and facilitate their campaigns of harassment and intimidation on the agriculture industry,” she said. 

“It is now time for the Andrews Labor Government to fix Victoria’s farm trespass laws and strengthen penalties for illegally entering private properties.

“Our farmers deserve to feel safe at home and able to go about their daily business, which is why I led the call to establish the current Parliamentary Inquiry to fix farm trespass laws.

“The agriculture industry has been faced with enormous pressure from animal activists who threaten farmers only to receive a slap on the wrist.”

The Farm Trespass Inquiry is now taking submissions from the public until early August. 

Submissions can be made online at https://www.parliament.vic.gov.au/965-eic-lc/inquiry-into-the-impact-of-animal-rights-activism-on-victorian-agriculture

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=29638

Posted by on Jul 30 2019. Filed under Rural News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • wstaton: I guess it means he will not be able to attend any council meetings saving us ratepayers his claims for...
  • rojo: Awesome work Lynette
  • vbresident: I read Ms Page’s offering and nearly choked laughing. We have a property on the second estate in...
  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...

Recently Added