Festival attracts 6000

Euan and Amelie Horsburgh of Wonthaggi helped to bring colour to the streets during Saturday’s festival.

THE 2019 Wonthaggi Street Festival once again attracted a big crowd.

With live music, carnival rides, food and a new venue, Wonthaggi was certainly the place to be.

“We took down numbers and postcodes for the first time this year and it’s safe to say around 6000 people were through the gate,” Wonthaggi Business and Tourism Association’s Terry Earl said.

“We were surprised to see where people were coming from. Many came down from the eastern suburbs.

“The venue was fantastic and the grassed area was magnificent, it was great to see so many children and families attending.”

The festival kicked off at 1pm with a line up of local bands, culminating with headliner Nicky Bomba’s Bustamento.

“The entertainment was sensational and some of the bands suggested they’d like to come back again next year,” Mr Earl said.

The youth busking was popular again, with the show running overtime to accommodate all entrants.

Mr Earl thanked the local businesses that brought the festival to fruition.

“We raised around $30,000 from the local businesses, which allowed us to have things like the fireworks displaywhich were very impressive,” he said.

“The money we raised on the gate will go costs. In the last two years we have broken even, but this year we are expecting to make a small profit, which will go towards next year’s festival.”