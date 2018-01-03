Festival fans dance as New Year rolls in

MORE than 2500 good vibing music lovers gathered in the rolling hills of Krowera to bring in the New Year at NYE on the Hill Festival over the weekend.

With more than 30 amazing bands including Ball Park Music, Regurgitator, The Teskey Brothers, Dean Lewis and Gretta Ray, a great time was had by all.

Festival organisers Aidan and Rhett McLaren would love to thank all those who attended and all those who worked/volunteered on the event for making it one of the best Hills’ gatherings yet. Korumburra Rotary Club catered at the festival.

Tickets are now on sale for The Hills Are Alive Festival’s 10 Year Anniversary which takes place from March 23 to 25.