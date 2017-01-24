Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 | Posted by

Festival fun in Cape Paterson

AROUND 2500 people turned out to enjoy the 10th annual Cape Paterson Family Fun Festival on Saturday.

Hosted by the Wonthaggi Life Saving Club, the festival was held at Bay Beach.

With 50 stallholders selling a range of delicious foods and incredible handmade products, festival goers were spoilt for choice as they browsed.

The live entertainment kicked off with Kevin Woods, which was followed by Craig and Olly, the Womanjah Dancers, Corie’s Trio, Braxton Hicks, Corie’s Family Show, and finished with Jake and Amy.

There were plenty of things for children to do including face painting, storytelling, and fun Nippers games out on the beach such as capture the flag and relay races.

S.E.A.L. Diving Services was also on hand to give people scuba diving lessons in the rock pool.

Wonthaggi Life Saving Club president Mark Scott said he was once again impressed with the turnout and the quality of stallholders and live talent.

“The weather was good to us and the festival was a success. Two years ago, we were blown out and some years the weather has been too hot so it’s fantastic we’ve had such an enjoyable day this year,” he said.

“We had a continuous flow of people come through; I started to lose count.”

Great crowd: from left, Cape Paterson’s Kiara Ryan, Chloe Ryan, Eva Garnham and Emma Ryan enjoyed the Cape Paterson Family Fun Festival on Saturday, along with a huge crowd of festival goers.

