Festive flags for Leongatha

NEW Christmas decorations will adorn Leongatha this year with the Leongatha Business Association working hard again and looking at erecting a Christmas tree near the Lenny Gwyther statue in the heart of town and possibly two metre festive flags hanging in the main street.

Association vice president Anthony Walls said the group is investing some $6,000 on new decorations with funds being raised via raffles and other fundraisers held throughout the year.

The association applied to the South Gippsland Shire for funding in 2017 to help with new decorations but was not successful and no application was put to the shire this year.

South Gippsland Shire mayor Cr Lorraine Brunt said at a recent meeting the council would be open to the Leongatha Business Association applying for a grant for Christmas decorations.

While the committee did not apply this year it is looking into making an application for 2019.

Seeing as though Korumburra was successful in receiving an emergency grant last year from the shire for Christmas decorations it would be nice for Leongatha to get a bit of help this year.

According to the shire prior to 2016 Christmas decorations were not considered eligible for funding.

Mr Walls conceded last year’s decorations in Leongatha were “a little shabby” but has urged anyone who wasn’t happy with the decorations last year to come up with some solutions, get on board and lend a hand to the association volunteers who work hard to add a festive touch to the town with limited funding.

While the shire did grant the association $5000 this year for the daffodil festival no funding has come from the shire to assist with Christmas decorations.

The festive spirit of Christmas is very much a source of pride and if the towns aren’t looking their best, this a reflection of the shire as a whole.

The local business groups can only go so far and are very short of funds to really make the towns look cheery and festive, even though they try hard.

The Star ran a story on December 19, 2017 regarding more funding is needed from the shire to see local towns looking their best for the festive season and still Leongatha hasn’t been given a cent towards its decorations.

There is no doubting, the Leongatha Business Association does a wonderful job decorating the town on a limited budget, but what has come out loud and clear from comments on The Star’s Facebook page last week, regarding Leongatha’s Christmas decorations is that an injection of funding is needed to assist and perhaps the shire could come to the party.

More volunteers are needed to help erect the decorations and people want to see a more colourful display and loads more lights.

Some comments:

Shane Collier

Maybe The Star should be putting a call out for volunteers to help put the decorations up instead of criticising what we have had in previous years, the Leongatha Business Association are the ones doing the hard work of decorating the town and funding all of the decorations on a limited budget.

Karren Pedretti

Is it correct Council does not put up or contribute to decorations? We need better and more colourful plus more volunteers to help put them up.

Brenton Williams – Leongatha Business Association president

If we could get more volunteers to help put up decorations we would have a lot more the Leongatha business association are the ones who fund the decorations and put them up

Jodie Clarkson

In a perfect world the Christmas decorations would be done and paid for by the shire. Unfortunately that is not the case which means it is up to a handful of volunteers to undertake this enormous task both financially and physically.

Jill Wigney

Solar fairy lights or bud lights in the McCartin Street trees and strung along shop awnings in Bair Street. Christmas Decoration Small Change Donation Jars in every business throughout the year.

Travis Dixon

Wonthaggi was amazing 20 years ago, tinsel and bells draped across the main street and Christmas carols played out loudly.

Wendy George

Lights down the streets, decorations in the trees, competition for the shops for best window, security over night to hopefully deter idiots who want to ruin people’s hard work. Christmas art displays/competition for the kids with their art work in one of the empty shops on Bair Street if they allow it.

Robyn Palles

That would be lovely. We need to bring back the magic of Christmas.

Dina Drury

Maybe school children could be involved as an arts program.

Skye Brody

I’d love to see Christmas lights everywhere!