Fete a hit

ST LAURENCE’S Primary School held its annual fete on Friday night and the community turned out in droves to enjoy the evening.

There were lambs, chooks, bunnies and more in the animal nursery and children enjoyed lots of cuddles.

There was fairy floss and much more to eat, plenty of balloons and treasures to take home.

There were games including the chocolate bed game, a ping pong game, soft drink throw, a paper airplane competition and football toss challenge.

Children enjoyed a bungee run, a jumping castle, a giant slide and the go karts were popular.

“It was a very exciting and fantastic evening,” Principal of St Laurence Primary School Kate Dourley said.

“There was lots of energy, enthusiasm and happy faces throughout the evening.

“We’re very proud of all the hard work that everyone has put into this event.

“We made just under $20,000 and the money will go towards the joint parish school project.

“Numbers were similar to last year and we had lots of school kids in first couple hours.

“We thank the wider Leongatha community for joining and supporting us.”