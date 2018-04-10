Fiery crash

POLICE arrested a 21-year-old man who is in custody following a number of car thefts, a fiery crash and a carjacking in Leongatha and surrounding areas yesterday ( Monday).

He was taken into custody in the Alberton area near Yarram and is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

The Leongatha community was shocked when the crash involving three vehicles exploded near the shopping centre in McCartin Street at around 10.35am that was followed by an assault, carjacking and a massive police chase around South Gippsand and included the Victoria Police chopper.

According to VicPolice Media Unit on Monday police were investigating a number of car thefts and a carjacking in Leongatha on Monday.

“ It’s understood a male offender stole a vehicle which crashed and caught alight on McCartin Street around 10.35am.

“He then stopped a motorist and assaulted them before taking the their car on Young and Bair streets.

“He has ditched this car and stolen a third vehicle and is currently travelling in the Hedley area.

“The investigation is currently ongoing.

“Police would advise no one approach the vehicle and to call 000 if sighted.”

McCartin Street was closed to traffic for most of the day from around Ritchie and Young streets and Bass Highway bound traffic was diverted while the police road block was in place.

The crash in Leongatha ignited a huge fire and it was thanks to the prompt action from some members of the public that traffic was directed around the scene until police and emergency services arrived on the scene.

Many of the hundreds of onlookers in town thought they heard a series of explosions following the collision.

Plumes of black smoke billowed up into the sky and fire crews from Leongatha, Leongatha South, Koonwarra, Ruby and Traralgon, along with the Leongatha SES were quick to the scene and extinguished the huge flames that had engulfed the vehicles.

Incident controller Leongatha CFA captain Dale Carruthers said there was some concern about the black smoke that could be seen by hundreds of onlookers in the main shopping centre.

Mr Carruthers said as result of the smoke the fire alarms went off in the Woorayl Lodge Hostel nursing home where residents had been evacuated to the rear of the building for safety.

He said the smoke didn’t seem to last long once the fire had been extinguished.