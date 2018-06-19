Fiesta in the Boo

ON Saturday night, 200 people braved the cold and filled the shire hall for a Fiesta in Mirboo North.

Guests were greeted with tequila, lemon and salt on arrival before the main doors were swung open at 6.30pm to the sounds of Trios Brisa Latina – a traditional Mexican Mariachi Band.

The hall was filled with colour as 90m of bunting crisscrossed the room, and cacti and clouded fabric adorned the tables. As guests were seated, the Mariachi band roamed the room serenading at each table.

A Mexican feast prepared by local chef Jacican was served including corn chips, salsa, quesadillas, tacos and delicious churros.

When tummies were suitably filled, the Mariachi band was farewelled and Chasing August took to the stage and guests took to the dance floor.

Despite the cold weather outside, the dance floor was reminiscent of a tropical island nightclub with ponchos, moustaches, colourful skirts and flower headpieces as guests danced the night away.

The Boo Events team thank the many volunteers from the Mirboo North Football Netball Club who helped them to make the event possible, as well as Jennifer Morrison Flowers, Jacican, AMW Plants, The Mirboo North Hotel, Chasing August and Trios Brisa Latina for their respective contributions.

What will the girls bring to The Boo next year?