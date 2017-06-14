Fighting fit and back on deck

GIPPSLAND South MLA Danny O’Brien has resumed full duties after recently suffering a serious heart attack.

Mr O’Brien said he had recovered well after taking the medically recommended time away from work and was looking forward to getting on with the job of representing the people of Gippsland South.

“I’m feeling fine and I still find it very hard to believe that I have indeed suffered a heart attack, however it is a salient reminder for all of us to know the symptoms of heart attack and to respond as quickly as possible if you or any of you love ones feel them,” he said.

“The Heart Foundation makes it clear that time equals heart muscle and the quicker you can seek treatment, the more likely your outcome will be a positive one, as it was for me.”

Mr O’Brien said people should make themselves familiar with the symptoms of a heart attack which include;

• discomfort or pain in your chest;

• discomfort in your arm(s), shoulder(s), neck, jaw or back;

• shortness of breath;

• nausea;

• cold sweat; and

• dizziness or light-headedness.

Mr O’Brien thanked his staff and colleague, Eastern Victoria Region MLC Melina Bath, for holding the fort in his absence and said he was looking forward to resuming normal activity.

“I thank the people of Gippsland South their many generous comments and well-wishes,” he said.

“It has been somewhat overwhelming to have so many messages of good will and I really appreciate those thoughts.

“I am determined to repay the goodwill of the community and will be working harder than ever to ensure that Gippsland South gets its fair share and is well-represented going in to the future.”