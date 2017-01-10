Fine food lures market-goers
UP TO 4000 people enjoyed the smells, sights and sounds of the Inverloch Lions Club’s Twilight Community Farmers Market last Wednesday.
Held in The Glade, the market featured food, drinks, plants, knife sharpening, a jumping castle and teas, among other delights.
The market was the second twilight market held by Lions in a week, as the club seeks to make the most of the bumper crowds in the beachside town.
