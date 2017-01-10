Tuesday, January 10th, 2017 | Posted by

Fine food lures market-goers

UP TO 4000 people enjoyed the smells, sights and sounds of the Inverloch Lions Club’s Twilight Community Farmers Market last Wednesday.

Held in The Glade, the market featured food, drinks, plants, knife sharpening, a jumping castle and teas, among other delights.

The market was the second twilight market held by Lions in a week, as the club seeks to make the most of the bumper crowds in the beachside town.

Tastes good: from left, Dakotah Verboon, Nadine Verboon and Hayley Verboon of Wattlebank Park Farm offered cheese, beef, pork, lamb and smallgoods at the Inverloch Lions Club’s Twilight Community Farmers Market last Wednesday.

Tastes good: from left, Dakotah Verboon, Nadine Verboon and Hayley Verboon of Wattlebank Park Farm offered cheese, beef, pork, lamb and smallgoods at the Inverloch Lions Club’s Twilight Community Farmers Market last Wednesday.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=20403

Posted by on Jan 10 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • vbresident: I applaud Cr. Jim Fawcett on his work-related ethics, which are reminiscent of past Councils. I can...
  • reality: After the board meeting where the Department of Health Secretary was again there to discuss some of the...
  • cmac: How about dog owners just walk with their dogs on a leash, and a rubbish bag? That way everyone is considered....
  • franc: “The landfill will have a base layer of one meter of clay” This sounds like a dam and if the water...
  • chocolatebiscuit: I totally concur with your comments Anne, particularly those regarding the previous restructure...

Recently Added