Finish in sight for Anderson Street works

THE Leongatha Anderson Street service lane will now be completed in early October this year.

The project has encountered delays, mainly due to wet days and a general lack of drying to allow the road pavement to harden.

Project works include stormwater drainage improvements, better direction of traffic for improved flow, asphalting of gravelled areas and improved visual amenity, at a total project cost of $800,000.

“It has been completed to reduce congestion by widening the South Gippsland Highway and redeveloping car parking areas,” South Gippsland Shire Council’s engineering coordinator Paul Challis said.

“Anderson Street and the overarching Leongatha Revitalisation Project is expected to create an improved town atmosphere that supports businesses and attracts new business owners.”

“Due to this it is expected to improve the economic sustainability of Leongatha.

“Traffic management generally has been a little difficult due to the need to provide access to the abutting businesses. Concreting kerb works have been slower than anticipated due to the need to provide access.”

Owner of South Gippsland Hire and Sales John Burke said, “It’s going to be a pain but we will have to make it work.”

Anderson Street forms Stage One of the Leongatha Revitalisation Project that will also include redevelopment of Bair Street and the Leongatha rail yards.