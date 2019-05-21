Fire brigades to reunite

BACK THEN: CFA volunteers stand proudly by their truck in the 70s. (back l-r) Frank Garry, Neil Bowman, Murray Wilson, (front l-r) Frank Carr, Hilton Jupp, Norm Williamson, Geo Graham, captain Ron Brusamarello, Jim Wilson, Lincoln Stuchbery, Jim Riddell, Dave Clark and Russell Kershaw served the Glen Alvie CFA.

FOR 75 years, the CFA has protected communities in Kernot, Grantville and Glen Alvie.

Past and present members will have the opportunity to celebrate their bravery and community spirit at an anniversary event on Sunday, July 7.

In particular, the event will recognise those members who provided 60 years of service.

Kernot-Grantville Fire Brigade now has 40 members and Glen Alvie has 20.

The Glen Alvie Rural Fire Brigade began meeting publicly on February 11, 1944.

Three weeks later, the Glen Alvie, Kernot and Districts Bush Fire Brigade was registered with the Victorian Bush Fire Brigade.

The first office bearers were president Len Wilson, secretary Maurie Wilson and captain Roly Pitts.

Their equipment comprised of knapsacks and beaters.

A few years later, the brigade received a trailer unit that relied on a hand operated pump.

Its first truck was bought in 1954, which was later replaced in 1963 with a truck fitted for fire fighting.

The first station was built in Kernot in 1956.

Growth in the region later prompted the decision to split the brigades to serve their respective communities.

Glen Alvie’s Fire Brigade formed in 1973, with Dave Clark its inaugural captain.

Later, Jim Wilson became captain and Frank Garry became secretary.

Mr Garry served for 25 years and Mr Wilson is still a member.

In 1977, land was donated to the Glen Alvie CFA by Colin Willmott. A new station was later built at its current site at the Glen Alvie Recreation Reserve.

The Kernot station was replaced in 2008 and the CFA is equipped with a modern fleet of trucks and tankers.

Current Grantville captain Andrew Blackney said CFA operations had certainly changed in that time.

“There were few meetings held in the past and training is more intensive. The opportunities to improve skills are better in terms of courses that can be undertaken. There have been a lot of changes in the past nine years, let alone 75,” he said.

“Safety regulations and maintenance has also improved. There was a run of serious fires in the 1950s and the brigade didn’t see anything like that again until this year.”

Current Glen Alvie captain Craig Matthews said 120 invitations had been sent to members and their families.

“The event will be held at the Kernot Hall from 11am. We will have speeches and awards for service,” he said.

An honour board will be made for the event. A light luncheon will be catered by the Red Cross.

“It’s all about bringing the brigades back together, and families and descendants are welcome,” Mr Matthews said.

For more information – or to help the brigades track down former members – contact Craig Matthews on 0427 783 381.