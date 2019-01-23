Posted by brad

Fire warning

On the job: members of Kongwak CFA were called to a fire that destroyed a shed at Outtrim on Monday. Photo: Kongwak CFA.

FIRE and emergency services are urging the community to exercise caution with extreme heat and elevated fire danger ratings expected ahead of this Australia day long weekend.

The landscape across Gippsland is particularly dry and there have been many fires start due to simple oversights.

Gippsland regional controller Mike Owen is calling for community awareness.

“Please take time to have a think about what activities you are planning and consider if they are really essential. Things as simple as mowing and slashing grass or using grinders and welders have been the cause of several fires over the past few weeks,” he said.

“As families prepare to head out and enjoy Gippsland over this weekend, fire agencies are reminding people to ensure that they are responsible with campfires and understand their responsibilities.

“Never ever leave a campfire unattended at any time and extinguish it completely with plenty of water when you leave. Don’t let your campfire become a bushfire!”

Last week lightning strikes resulted in some 20 fires in remote areas of the Gippsland high country.

A significant fire fighting effort has resulted in all but one of those fires being bought under control; however more lightning is forecast this week ahead of hot and windy conditions on Friday.

“We are expecting a particularly bad day on Friday and we are encouraging everyone to take care,” Mr Owens said.

“Be mindful of the heat and listen for heat health alerts.

“Extreme heat kills more Australians than any natural disaster, drink plenty of water and look after others, particularly those most at risk such as your neighbour living alone, the elderly, the young,people with a medical condition.

“Make sure that you are aware of any total fire bans and observe all fire restrictions.

“Be aware of your surroundings. Understand the fire danger ratings and what they mean to your situation, weather you are at home, out driving on regional roads or camping.

“If you are in any doubt or have any concerns, leaving early is always the best option.

“Take extra precautions; avoid undertaking any activities that may cause fires to ignite, and most importantly look after each other. Check in on friends and family in hot weather and do not put yourself, your family or your community at risk with simple mistakes that can cause disastrous bushfires.”