Posted by brad

Firefighters rush to help

Fire ready: CFA volunteers from across Bass Coast have been supporting at the Bunyip fires all weekend and this group of local firefighters was being briefed ahead of their Bunyip blaze battle.

COUNTRY Fire Authority volunteers rushed to the aid of communities affected by bushfires at Bunyip and Yinnar South over the weekend.

Firefighters from South Gippsland and Bass Coast brigades were among the crews fighting the fierce blazes.

Firefighters at Bunyip found some relief yesterday (Monday) morning after more favourable weather conditions overnight Sunday.

The massive Bunyip bushfire ravaged 11,981ha and claimed a home. Yesterday (Monday), 700 crew and 150 vehicles were involved.

The Yinnar South fire burnt 1800ha and destroyed at least two structures. More than 150 firefighters, 35 vehicles and 12 dozers and aircraft were fighting the blaze.

A fire at Wilsons Promontory National Park – four kilometres north of Tidal River – posed a threat to Tidal River campers.

The park was fully booked and all campers were evacuated on Saturday. Many packed into Walkerville and coastal areas as far as Phillip Island.

Initial efforts were made with helicopters to control the blaze, however attempts were unsuccessful. The fire has since grown rapidly.

Peter West, CFA incident controller for Wilsons Promontory said the initial fire was five hectares but was uncontrollable. The location of the fire was also a major concern, and ultimately forced the decision to close and evacuate the park.

“We had to get everyone out of the park. We used boats to extract walkers in remote areas,” Mr West said.

“Crew are working hard on asset protection and on the telecommunication lines at Mount Oberon.”

The bushfire has progressively grown to 200 hectares and continues to burn four kilometres north of Tidal River.

A secondary, smaller fire seven and half kilometres northwest of Tidal River was controlled last Friday at 12.50pm with two vehicles responding.

Wilsons Promontory remains closed until further notice.

The fires are believed to have been caused by lightning strikes.

Local crews were also involved in blazes at Licola and Dargo.

For latest information on fires go to www.emergency.vic.gov.au