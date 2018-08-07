Firefighters to help tackle US bushfires

MATT Green of Foster is among three Gippsland firefighters helping to respond to the devastating fires raging along the west coast of the United States of America.

The Forest Fire Management Victoria staff will join crews from other Victorian agencies and across Australia and New Zealand to help tackle these fires.

David Miralles, based in Bairnsdale and Matt Green from Foster will be working as sector commanders, while Chris Odd from Orbost will be a safety officer.

Gippsland assistant chief fire officer Chris Stephenson said, “Our staff have a wealth of knowledge and expertise in responding to and managing bushfires at home and overseas.

“The international exchange of personnel and their knowledge and skills is something we’ve been involved with for many years with the US, Canada and New Zealand.

“These three Gippsland fire staff will add their expertise to the international contingent heading out to provide much needed support to local crews battling fires which have already killed eight people and destroyed more than 1000 homes and businesses.

“I’m proud they have taken up this challenge, wish them luck and urge them to stay safe.”