Firefighters to honour John Sparks

THE Wonthaggi CFA will honour the life of former member John Sparks in France on August 18.

Twelve brigade members and descendants of Mr Sparks’ family will make the journey next month.

During the move from the CFA’s Watt Street station to White Road, the brigade had the opportunity to reflect on its memorabilia.

The captain of the time – Kim O’Connor – took particular interest in a framed photo of firefighter John Sparks, which led to further investigations about Mr Sparks’ life.

Early on, Mr Sparks lived in Dollar but later made his home in Wonthaggi.

He was a wheeler in the coal mines and a volunteer firefighter in Wonthaggi.

In August, 1914, Mr Sparks enlisted in World War One and was in the 8th Battalion.

He passed away on August 18, 1916.

Mr O’Connor asked former CFA captain Bill Watson to bring the project together.

Mr Watson made contact with Mr Sparks’ descendants, and conversations began regarding a visit to his graveside in the Sunken Road Cemetery, Contalmaison, France, to pay the tribute to him that he never had the honour of receiving.

The 12 CFA members attending will pay their own way to France, and an invitation has been extended to the Albert council and Albert fire brigade to join.

A rehearsal of proceedings will be held on August 17, with the official ceremony to be held on August 18.

“We believe from the information we have received from France that they are more than happy to accommodate us. We are likely to hear more from France in the next four weeks,” Wonthaggi CFA’s Debbie Parkes said.

Mr Sparks’ medals were donated to the Wonthaggi CFA late last year, and are proudly displayed beneath the portrait of Mr Sparks at the station.