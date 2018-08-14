Firefighters to take on Stair Climb challenge

FOUR members of the Ruby Fire Brigade are set to take part in the Melbourne Firefighter Stair Climb.

This event will take place on September 1 at Crown Metropol.

The four members involved are captain Michael Guest, Aaron Perks, and Darren and Nathan Hardacre.

The Stair Climb raises awareness and money to support Life Line and the Black Dog Institute.

These foundations seek to prevent suicide, mental illness and post traumatic stress disorder; something many emergency service workers are touched by.

“This is the second year we will be participating. Last year, the memorial service held at the beginning of the day to remember all the fallen firefighters – not only from the CFA, but also the (Metropolitan Fire Brigade) and New York Fire Department who didn’t return home after 9/11 – was very moving,” Michael said.

“The camaraderie between all those who are participating for a common cause – no matter whether you’re career or volunteer firefighters from Victoria or overseas – was overwhelming.”

For Nathan, this will be his first stair climb.

“This is my first time participating in the Stair Climb. Hopefully I don’t let the team down,” he said.

“Last year, the ‘old boys’ did a great job and came back really excited about completing the climb, so they definitely encouraged me to have a go.

“Unfortunately, I cannot make the gym due to university commitments, but I’ve been putting in the hard yards so they don’t beat me up the stairs.”

The four members will be part of 650 emergency personnel from all over the world, who will be stepping up to climb 28 stories wearing full firefighting kit and breathing apparatus, weighing 25 kilograms.

They have been training hard at Voyage Fitness Leongatha.

“Training has been hard; it hasn’t gotten any easier, even though this is our second time. Hopefully we can do better than last year,” Aaron said.

“The crew from Voyage is great. Nothing’s too hard for them; it’s like a big family and they just want us to do the best we can.”

Voyage has stepped up and is running its own fundraising efforts.

On Monday, August 27, it will be running nine classes from 5.30pm to 7pm.

The classes include spin, dance, kickboxing, step, power, boxing and HIIT.

The cost is $20, with all proceeds going to the Ruby Fire Brigade.

It is open to members and non members, but bookings are essential.

Those who cannot come along are welcome to make a donation at https://www.firefighterclimb.org.au/station/cfa/ruby.

Darren said he considers participating in the Stair Climb an honour.

“To participate in such a worthy cause is an honour. Not only are we getting the discussion about mental illness happening amongst our firefighters, we get to work on our own physical fitness, which is critical for us as emergency responders,” he said.

“We also get to work on our own mental fitness, which is something I have always underestimated. I am looking forward to competing. Hopefully I will climb quicker than last year.

“Thanks to our trainer Mel and the rest of the Voyage crew; without them, we wouldn’t be where we are now.”