Firefighters train for gruelling stair climb

MEMBERS of the Ruby Fire Brigade have begun training at Voyage Fitness in Leongatha ahead of a tough fundraiser in Melbourne this September.

Every year around 500 firefighters from across Victoria take part in the Climb for the Kids up the 28 floors of Crown Metropol Hotel wearing 25 kilograms of turnout gear and breathing apparatus.

This year, the firefighter’s Charity Fund aims to raise money for researching ‘Healthier Kids and a Healthier Future’ at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute.

Voyage Fitness will be assisting the Ruby CFA members in training three times a week until the stair climb in September.

“We like supporting the community and it’s our responsibility to give back to people like this,” Voyage Fitness manager Melinda Meade said.

Ruby CFA member Darren Hardacre said, “Our aim is to get fitter and to be able to climb the stairs in a reasonable time.”