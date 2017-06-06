Tuesday, June 6th, 2017 | Posted by

Firies train hard at Dumbalk

 

BRIGADES from the South Gippsland Group of Fire Brigades joined together for a training exercise focusing on structure fires and hazardous materials at the Dumbalk Recreation Reserve recently.

Volunteers worked their way through a number of exercises in Dumbalk, including a group of juniors from the Meeniyan brigade who watched on from a safe distance.

The session covered drafting water, forceful entry through roof and containment techniques while showing an understanding of, and adherence to CFA’s safety policies.

Members completed the training using a mobile training unit that simulates a structure fire.

There was also a presentation by the Churchill Fire Brigade on their heavy tanker which has been set up to include a compressed air foam system.

There are only two of these specialist vehicles in the state – one based in Churchill and the other at Traralgon South. The vehicles are especially designed to fight mine fires.

South Gippsland CFA operations officer Bill Alards said the exercise gave new volunteers a chance to learn new skills, and more experienced members an opportunity to practice and test their skills in a safe environment.

He said it also strengthens inter-brigade networks, readying members for incidents on the fire ground.

Emergency insight: a member of the Churchill CFA briefs volunteers on the role of the Churchill tanker, which has been set up to include a compressed air foam system to fight mine fires.

