Firm prices the trend

There were approximately 1,050 export and 250 young cattle penned representing an increase of 540 head week on week.

The usual buying group was present but not all operating fully in a mostly firm market which was a little easier in places.

Quality improved with greater numbers of prime cattle on offer, while there was still plenty of variety.

Trade cattle sold from firm to slightly dearer on most sales. Grown steers and bullocks sold firm for a better quality selection. Heavy weight grown heifers sold firm. Heavy Friesian manufacturing steers eased 15c/kg of last week’s gain, while the crossbred portion held firm.

Heavy weight cows eased 1c to 4c, while the light and medium weight cows were between 7c and 14c/kg cheaper.

The better shaped heavy bulls eased 8c/kg, while the dairy lots averaged close to firm.

Vealers suited to butchers sold from 280c to 304c/kg. Yearling trade steers made between 266c and 294c/kg. Yearling heifers to the trade sold between 250c and 285c/kg.

Grown steers made from 260c and 278c/kg. Bullocks sold from 260c to 277c/kg. Heavy weight grown heifers made between 245c and 259c/kg. Heavy weight Friesian manufacturing steers sold between 222c and 237c with the crossbred portion between 237c and 266c/kg.

Most light and medium weight cows made from 157c to 214c/kg. Heavy weight cows sold from 195c to 233c/kg.

The better shaped heavy bulls made between 228c and 290c with the dairy portion between 210c and 248c/kg.