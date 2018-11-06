First birthday celebrations at Koonwarra parkrun

KOONWARRA parkrun welcomed 161 Kaths, Kels, kittys, kings, knights, kites, karate kids, those dressed in khaki, KENO balls, Kangaroo supporters, Kubota, Kinky Boots, Kermit the Frogs, koalas, KitKats, the Ketch yacht and Frida Kahlo to help celebrate the first birthday of Koonwarra parkrun.

It was a typical South Gippsland day; sun peeking out from behind grey clouds, blustery but hints of warmth between the gusts of wind.

Would it rain or would the rain hold out until our 5km run/walk was completed and everyone had enjoyed a piece of cake? As it turned out, conditions were perfect, the rain held out and we only had a light sprinkle as the tail walker approached the finish.

Congratulations to everyone who participated including the first timers, visitors and the 24 participants who recorded personal bests; it must have been the lure of chocolate cake.

A very deserving Ebony Knox received a massive and heartfelt congratulations along with a commemorative plaque to signify her achievement in making Koonwarra parkrun a reality.

Koonwarra parkrun has on average 90 participants from the local communities of Koonwarra, Leongatha and surrounds every week.

Joining them are the tourists who come to enjoy the picturesque scenery of the rail trail and catch up with their parkrun family and friends.

A term heard often is that parkrun is for everyone, whether you’re running, walking or pushing a pram.

At Koonwarra parkrun, Ebony and the participants truly believe this and ensure that anyone who comes to this event does as well through the sincere encouragement from everyone involved.

Koonwarra parkrunners are very grateful to the volunteers who made this event happen: Cindy Borg, Caitlin Castellan, Felicity Castellan, Ebony Knox, Lynette McCarthy, Tony O’Connell, Addie Pykett, Lisa Rily and Amy White.

This event and the continued success of this event would not have happened without our volunteers.

If you would like to volunteer at parkrun please see our future roster page or send an email to koonwarrahelpers@parkrun.com.

Special thanks to the wonderful Maria and Mary at Milly and Romeo’s who made our birthday cake, it looked and tasted spectacular as evidenced by not a single crumb or smear of icing left behind.