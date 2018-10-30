Fish Creek Kindergarten to be upgraded

SOUTH Gippsland Shire Council has secured funding for the Fish Creek Kindergarten facility upgrade through the Victorian Government’s Children’s Facilities Capital Program.

The $338,000 project has been funded with the $147,894 Victorian Government grant and a further $190,106 Council contribution.

The project will increase the capacity, enhance accessibility and improve the quality of learning environment at the kindergarten.

The following improvements will be included as part of the project:

Bathroom upgrades and relocation of the toilets with the inclusion of an accessible toilet, children’s toilet and change table; ramps for strollers and wheelchair access, kitchen upgrade to engage children in a sustainable kitchen program, a new locker area, a new entrance space to promote family engagement, a new communal consulting room to provide private meeting space for families and support services, a new sensory alcove supporting children’s mental health and wellbeing and outdoor art/light structure.

South Gippsland Shire mayor Cr Lorraine Brunt was pleased to hear of the funding news and was looking forward to the development starting.

“Council is proud to announce the Fish Creek Kindergarten Facility Upgrade is ready to begin after receiving funding from the Victorian Government. The project is much needed for the Fish Creek community and we thank the Victorian Government for its support

“It will be particularly interesting to see the new sensory alcove and outdoor art/light structure in action when the project is finalised. The relaxing and calming area will promote children’s concentration, creativity and social interactions and it will be wonderful to see the positive impact this has for our local children,” Cr Brunt said.