Fish Creek to star on national TV



CREATIVE TYPES: Back Roads presenter Heather Ewart with two of Australia’s best-known authors and illustrators, Roland Harvey and Alison Lester, and Alison’s companion, Bigsy the Dog.

WE all know Fish Creek is a special place, but come July 22, so will the rest of Australia.

That night, Fish Creek will feature on the ABC television show, Back Roads.

The episode, entitled Fish Creek, Victoria – The Storybook Settlement, will screen at 8pm.

The town, often bypassed on the way to the delights of Wilsons Promontory, has attracted an unusually high number of creative types.

It’s home to illustrators, botanical artists, writers, artisans, musicians, sculptors, woodworkers and architects, and many of these will feature in the episode.

One of the originals is the country’s first Children’s Laureate, the celebrated Alison Lester.

She grew up on a nearby farm by the sea.

As a writer and illustrator, those landscapes and people have made their way into her work.

She shows presenter Heather Ewart that the setting for one of her most famous books can be found nearby.

Her friend, another writer and illustrator, Roland Harvey, has moved to Fish Creek from the city.

He’s part of a wave of tree and sea-changers moving to the area.

It’s a place where people can really create huge life shifts.

For example, Amelia Bright used to make prosthetic human limbs.

Now she’s breeding heritage-breed pigs with her partner and kids, living off-grid and phone-free.

Early blow-ins, Fiona Mottram and Ross West, ride Penny Farthing bicycles, make music and tend a menagerie of donkeys, mules and one-eyed dogs.

And from as far afield as the UK, Tom and James Gurnett moved to Fish Creek with their parents as little boys.

Now they are part of a whole new industry – British-style alcoholic ciders like scrumpy and perry.

Finally, there’s one particular art project that unites the whole community – the Tea Cosy Festival.