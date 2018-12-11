Fishing adventure for South Gippsland Specialist School

DURING term four, the Port Welshpool Working Group has been volunteering its time to support students from the South Gippsland Specialist School during a Duke of Education Fishing Program.

This is the second successful year the program has been running from the Old Ferry Terminal and the feedback from students and staff involved have been extremely positive.

The Duke of Education program supports the school in developing students’ experiences in four different areas; physical recreation, service volunteering, hobbies and skills, and exploration.

The Fishing Program has been designed to develop skills and technique when fishing as well as safety and regulations related to fishing in the local area.

During the program volunteers, from the Port Welshpool Working Group talk with students each week.

Discussions involved a variety of safety aspect including; jetty safety, rock safety and keeping the waterways clean and healthy.

Students also learn about the laws and regulations involved in fishing including licencing and fish bag and size limits. Students walk along the coastal areas picking up old fishing line and other waste left by irresponsible members of the public and discuss the implications of this litter to the surrounding wildlife and the recreational fishing industry.

The program includes a visit from the Port Welshpool Coast Guard.

This year Geoff Noad and Peter Carrolan from the Port Welshpool Flotilla spoke with students about the role they play in the local area, their current response systems and students had a tour of the boat used in sea rescues.

Students have not only been able to learn the skills involved in the rigging up of lines for different types of fish, but they also get the opportunity to speak with local commercial and recreational fisher people which assists students in gaining insights into possible career paths.

All fish caught throughout the fishing program which are regulation size, are kept until the last week of the program.

This year, the anglers Noah and Anthony caught some flatheads, William caught a silver trevally, Zack caught a small snapper and Barry, a staff member caught a squid.

Noah was super keen to catch a squid, so became very good at changing his tackle between a fish hook and the squid jig.

On the last day of the program, the Port Welshpool Working Group volunteers cooked up a hearty feast of fish, calamari and chips for all to enjoy.

Staff and students from the South Gippsland Specialist School would like to say a huge thank you to the Coast Guard volunteers Geoff and Peter for their time, knowledge and insights.

Their dedication and enthusiasm into their service is admirable and inspiring.

The school also thanks the volunteers from the Port Welshpool Working Group who make this program possible, Alma Mattingly, Vern Suckling and Ellen Ellis as without their time and dedication the program could not run.

The Port Welshpool Working group is also responsible for the Sea Days festival held each year over the New Year’s weekend at the Old Ferry Terminal which is a great day for the whole family.