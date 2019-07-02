Fishy wins Jack Charlton Memorial Trophy

Both teams competed hard all day with the Roos holding on to retain the trophy.

Photo courtesy Gerard Bruning-@fourcorners

FISH Creek secured a 59-38 win over Stony Creek at home to take back the Jack Charlton Memorial Trophy on Saturday.

With both sides keen to be in front when the rain finally hit, the game got underway at a ferocious pace.

SCK’s Marriott had the opening goal only a minute and a half in but aside from this, it was a very even start for both teams.

An undisciplined act from Marriott gave the Kangaroos a free- kick and a 100-metre penalty to gift a goal to Manne, who would have a great battle with Zuidema right throughout the day.

Minutes later The Kangaroos took the lead with Buckland finishing off a great team move and getting his team up and about.

The away side managed to hit back though and at quarter time the scores were locked at 14 apiece.

The Kangaroos got on top in the second quarter, putting on five goals to two with great ball movement and toughness at the contest.

This created goals for McGannon and Buckland for FCK before Sigeti answered for SCK.

A frustrated Nolan then gave away Stony Creek’s second 100-metre penalty for the day, giving Manne an easy goal to send his team into the main break 18 points up.

The second half saw the rain arrive and the game would become a slog for both sides with goals drying up.

Stony got the start they needed when big forward Sigeti won a free- kick and slotted the first goal of the half.

Fishy would settle however, and as conditions become slippery their backline stood tall.

The home side then started to take some of the ascendency back, maintaining an 18-point lead until 3-quarter time.

Fish Creek were reduced to no bench with injuries by the final term but still dug deep to keep the desperate away side at bay.

The skills in the conditions remained good and the quality of the game regardless of the souring weather was exactly what the supporters wanted to see.

With neither side giving in, it was a battle to the final siren and, after holding Stony goalless, the Roos ran out 21-point winners.

Seniors: Fish Creek 8.11.59 def Stony Creek 5.8.38.

Reserves: Fish Creek 10.1.61. defeated by Stony Creek 16.9.105.

Thirds: Fish Creek 25.9.159 def Stony Creek 8.3.51.