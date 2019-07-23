Fitness the core of Sally’s career

HEALTH FOCUSED: Korumburra’s Sally Matthews works between the Leongatha Health Foods store and as a personal trainer, a career that encompasses her beliefs and passions.

SALLY Matthews transformed her life with a career jump that meant she could focus on what she values: health and fitness.

Five years ago the Korumburra local made the realisation she needed a career makeover.

“I worked for 10 years as a customer service manager at Woolworths and I felt like I wasn’t growing anymore,” she said.

“There is a saying: ‘if you’re not growing, you are dying,’ so I decided to follow what I was really passionate about.”

After shedding weight and putting into practice healthy lifestyle habits, Sally decided to study part time as a personal trainer with Barefoot Pathways.

“I started cutting back my hours with Woolworths and making a gradual transition,” she said.

Sally now runs part time, private training sessions from her home, along with a fitness and hospitality program that promotes healthy cooking for adults with disabilities.

When she isn’t helping people to achieve their fitness goals, Sally is assisting customers to select health food and products.

“I had a real interest in food – I like to know where my food comes from,” she said.

It was this drive to eat more wholesome foods that made Sally a frequent customer of Leongatha Health Foods, which lead to the offer of a job two years ago.

“All the girls that work in the store were customers – it’s a really good place to work,” she said.

Between her work as a personal trainer and the health food store, it’s a career that encompasses every aspect of her passion.

“There are just so many aspects to health and fitness, and I’m doing it,” she said.

Her total 23 years working for Woolworths has also been a great foundation, providing her the customer service skills to fulfil her role at the health food store.

From quality control, managing social media to working the floor, it’s a job that presents a great deal of variety and opportunities.

“I love meeting like minded people, working with local suppliers and growers and their families, which is really rewarding,” she said.

No matter what your interests are, Sally advised to find something that you truly love and “just go for it”.

“When you do something you are really passionate about and love, new opportunities arise,” she said.

“You give off a really positive vibe when you are doing something you enjoy, and people can see that.”