Flag for Leongatha
LEONGATHA is celebrating a pennant flag win in Division Three but top honours go to Phillip Island Blue.
The Phillip Island team sat second to Inverloch Blue on the ladder at the end of the home and away season, but managed to break away with a win in the premiership match.
Played at Korumburra Bowls Club, the final score was Phillip Island Blue 12-61 defeated Inverloch Blue 4-60.
Grand final matches for Division 2, 3 and 5 were played at Inverloch Bowls Club.
Toora, Leongatha and Corinella won the flag in their respective divisions.
The Wonthaggi Bowls Club was in high spirits for the Division 4 grand final. Playing out a friendly rivalry, Wonthaggi Blue and Wonthaggi Gold went head to head.
Wonthaggi Blue was victorious at the end of the day.
Amazing victory: many will consider Leongatha’s Division Three pennant win a minor miracle and while the team needed some luck to even make the finals, the players maintain it all came down to determination and belief. Leongtha had to rely on another side losing for it to scrape in to the top four, and then beat each of the three more fancied teams above it to claim the club’s first Pennant in nine years, in any division, and first in Division Three since 1995/96.
Pictured front from left, Mike Carnell, Allan Rayson, Graeme Drury, Vito Serafino, Ken Lester, Neville Stone and Hoopy Deenen and back from left, Jeff Pendergast, John Turner, Les Wilson, John White, Garry Van Sinderen and Ollie Crouch.
Sarah Vella
Mar 6 2018
