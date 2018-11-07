Posted by brad

Flavours sizzle for Prom Country Picnic

MEENIYAN Square hosted the Prom Country Picnic, satisfying attendees with sizzling barbeque aromas and live music, last Sunday.

The gathering was a celebration of local food producers in recognition of their contributions to South Gippsland Landcare Network.

The menu for the day boasted smoked chicken, pulled pork with spicy mustard, Gippsland slow cooked lamb with tzatziki, plus potato salads, coleslaws and barbequed corn on the cob. Children were catered for too, with cheesy kransky hot dogs.

The crowds started to flock in after a little more sunshine peered through the skies, with the event going on from about 12-3.30pm.