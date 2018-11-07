Flavours sizzle for Prom Country Picnic
MEENIYAN Square hosted the Prom Country Picnic, satisfying attendees with sizzling barbeque aromas and live music, last Sunday.
The gathering was a celebration of local food producers in recognition of their contributions to South Gippsland Landcare Network.
The menu for the day boasted smoked chicken, pulled pork with spicy mustard, Gippsland slow cooked lamb with tzatziki, plus potato salads, coleslaws and barbequed corn on the cob. Children were catered for too, with cheesy kransky hot dogs.
The crowds started to flock in after a little more sunshine peered through the skies, with the event going on from about 12-3.30pm.
The team: the Prom Country Picnic team attending to tastebuds last Sunday at Meeniyan Square. From left, Alex Cecil, Chloe Peterson, Ella Bourke-Matthies, Natalie Thompson, Jemma Cornell and Marty Thomas of Moo’s Cafe.
Posing: Günter Heil from Stony Creek passed through Meeniyan Square listening to the music. He considered returning with his accordion, adding to the festivities.
In arms: Meeniyan locals John and Lisa Hattam shared a sparkly before tucking into lunch at the Prom Country Picnic at Meeniyan Square on Sunday.
Wagging: Meeniyan locals Ron McVicar with dog Jack, awaiting lunch at the Prom Country Picnic.
Picnic: the Prom Country Picnic barbeque aromas attracted both canine and master alike.
Afternoon outing: Terry and Maureen Davies of Berrys Creek enjoy a Meeniyan outing and the Prom Country Picnic last Sunday.MEENIYAN Square hosted the Prom Country Picnic, satisfying attendees with sizzling barbeque aromas and live music, last Sunday.
The gathering was a celebration of local food producers in recognition of their contributions to South Gippsland Landcare Network.
The menu for the day boasted smoked chicken, pulled pork with spicy mustard, Gippsland slow cooked lamb with tzatziki, plus potato salads, coleslaws and barbequed corn on the cob. Children were catered for too, with cheesy kransky hot dogs.
The crowds started to flock in after a little more sunshine peered through the skies, with the event going on from about 12-3.30pm.
Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=26472
Posted by brad
on Nov 7 2018. Filed under Community
.
You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0
.
You can leave a response or trackback to this entry