Tuesday, August 29th, 2017

Floral delight at Wonthaggi

 

GARDENERS and admirers of all things floral should not miss the South Gippsland Orchid Society Orchid Show.

The show presents spectacular displays of orchids and other flowers at the 2017 show in the Wonthaggi Town Hall, Baillieu Street.

The show will be held on Friday, September 8, 9.30am to 4.30pm, Saturday, September 9, 9.30am to 4pm.

If you are interested in growing orchids, and would like to share your interest with others, then come along to the club’s meetings at the Angling Club Rooms, Recreation Reserve, Korumburra Road, Wonthaggi on the second Wednesday of each month, starting at 7.30pm.

Receive advice on culture of orchids, peruse the sales bench, hear from guest speakers, take part in monthly raffles and enjoy bus trips.

If you only grow one plant or 1000, you are welcome to come along.

Prized cymbidium: Korumburra’s Pat Fell picked up a number of ribbons at the 2016 South Gippsland Orchid Society Orchid Show, including best novice cymbidium, best cymbidium in show and large flower cymbidium.

