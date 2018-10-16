Posted by brad

Flower show celebrates 31 years

THE Leongatha Recreation Reserve hosted the annual Native Flower Show last weekend, October 13-14, inside the South Gippsland Historical Automobile Clubrooms.

The Australian Plants Society hosted the sunny weekend, perfect for the saturated floral displays. Plentiful crowds attended on the Saturday although numbers were a little lower the following day.

Many local nurseries provided native plants for purchase in conjunction with the event, including Melaleuca Nursery of Inverloch, Narkabundah Wildflower Nursery of Sandy Point, Blue Gum Forest Nursery of Korumburra, Dryandra Nursery of Bear Gulley and Deep Creek Nursery of Foster.

Flowers on display included many from Western Australia in addition to beautiful banksias, waratahs, eucalypts, grevilleas and boronias. The local native plants on display were said to have grown within a 25km radius from Leongatha.