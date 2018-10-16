Tuesday, October 16th, 2018 | Posted by

Flower show celebrates 31 years

THE Leongatha Recreation Reserve hosted the annual Native Flower Show last weekend, October 13-14, inside the South Gippsland Historical Automobile Clubrooms.

The Australian Plants Society hosted the sunny weekend, perfect for the saturated floral displays. Plentiful crowds attended on the Saturday although numbers were a little lower the following day.

Many local nurseries provided native plants for purchase in conjunction with the event, including Melaleuca Nursery of Inverloch, Narkabundah Wildflower Nursery of Sandy Point, Blue Gum Forest Nursery of Korumburra, Dryandra Nursery of Bear Gulley and Deep Creek Nursery of Foster.

Flowers on display included many from Western Australia in addition to beautiful banksias, waratahs, eucalypts, grevilleas and boronias. The local native plants on display were said to have grown within a 25km radius from Leongatha.

Interstate guest: The Dendrobium Speciosum, otherwise known as the Sydney Rock Orchid, held with proud hands by Inverloch’s Paul Sierakowski volunteered time for the day at the annual Native Flower Show last Sunday.

Native delights: Anne Somerville of Cape Paterson in love with the beautiful orchid-like Eremophilia Miribalis.

Colourful displays: Olwyn New of Leongatha takes in beautiful natives, many from Western Australia at the Native Flower Show at Leongatha on Sunday.

 

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=26172

Posted by on Oct 16 2018. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...
  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...

Recently Added