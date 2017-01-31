Posted by brad

Follow the rainbow to cancer fundraiser

INVERLOCH’S Leah Baud is urging South Gippslanders to don colourful attire to raise money for cancer research and awareness.

After losing her aunty Pam Doyle in 2016 after a courageous two year battle with lung, liver and bowel cancer, aged just 63, Mrs Baud has initiated the fundraiser Pam’s Rainbow Month.

The event began on Australia Day and continues until February 28, and entails a ‘virtual challenge’. Participants set their own goal to walk, run, cycle or swim any number of kilometres throughout the month, at their own pace, and make a donation.

Mrs Baud is aiming to raise $6400 and told her Aunty Pam she was going to do such an event in her honour before she died.

“I just want to do something as everyone wants a cure for this horrid disease,” Mrs Baud said.

“I hope that somewhere over the rainbow a cure will be made for cancer as it is just devastating, and this is my little contribution to that, and to show my love to my aunty.”

As her aunt used to always wear a crazy wig, hat or glasses to functions to make everyone smile, and loved rainbows, Mrs Baud is asking participants to either wear rainbow colours or wear a colourful wig, hat or crazy glasses if they choose to while completing the challenge.

The aim is to make other people smile and laugh, just as her aunty, of Frankston, did. Pictures can be posted on Pam’s Rainbow Month Facebook event page.

Mrs Baud is a regular participant at Inverloch parkrun on Saturday mornings and by wearing her colourful wig, is raising awareness of her fundraiser, and of cancer.

“It just makes people laugh,” she said.

“Because of this event, people do tell you about their stories so it’s good to get the conversation out there.”

She’s also well known in Inverloch for her community work. This year she’s president of the Inverloch Kindergarten committee and vice president of the Inverloch Primary School Parents and Friends Association.

Pam’s Rainbow Month has raised $3300 already. Money raised will go towards Cancer Council Victoria’s lifesaving research, world-class cancer prevention programs and support services for people affected by cancer.

“People can do it any time throughout the month. I wanted to do something that anyone in Australia could do,” Mrs Baud said.

“I’m aiming to run or walk 6.4km each day of the month and will surf for a couple of hours if the weather’s no good.”

Cancer Council Victoria’s head of fundraising and communication Andrew Buchanan said the organisation was thrilled to have Mrs Baud’s support.

“We work to reduce the impact of all cancers for all Victorians, but it simply isn’t possible without the hard work of people like Leah Baud. Cancer Council Victoria relies on generous donations and passionate fundraisers for more than half of our funding,” he said.

“Cancer affects everyone in some way, with 84 Victorians diagnosed with cancer every day. I hope the Bass Coast community show their support for Leah’s impressive efforts and help her reach her target.”

To show Mrs Baud your support by participating in the challenge or donating, visit https://my-own-way-2016.everydayhero.com/au/pam-s-rainbow-month or like and follow the Facebook page, Pam’s Rainbow Month.