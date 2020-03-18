Posted by brad

Football, netball season start delayed until at least May 2

WAITING GAME: The start of football and netball in Gippsland has been postponed until at least May 2, 2020.

THE start of the football and netball season in Gippsland has delayed until at least May 2, due to concerns about the spreading of coronavirus.

AFL Gippsland made this announcement:

The AFL has released a statement to all AFL and AFL State associations managed or operated leagues and NAB AFL Auskick Centres programs and have advised a postponement of all activities ‪until ‪May 31, 2020‬.

After extensive discussion with AFL Gippsland League presidents, club presidents, AFL Gippsland league managers, the following will be implemented:

All Senior leagues operating in AFL Gippsland:

– Season will not commence ‪before Saturday, May 2, 2020‬ with this date to be reviewed on or ‪before April 12.‬

All Junior leagues operating in AFL Gippsland:

– Season will not commence ‪before Saturday, May 2, 2020‬ with this date to be reviewed on or ‪before April 12.‬

All Auskick Centres operating in AFL Gippsland:

– Season will not commence ‪before Saturday, May 31, 2020‬ with this date to be reviewed on or ‪before May 12.‬

All Hawthorn NGA Academy programs operating in AFL Gippsland:

– Programs will recess ‪until May 31, 2020‬ with this date to be reviewed on or ‪before May 12.‬

For Senior and Junior leagues, this includes all practice matches and scheduled home and away games. It is our strongest advice that this also include any scheduled training sessions. If a club chooses to schedule training sessions, the advice issued by AFL Victoria on March 12, 2020 is repeated below.

Regional Administration Centre

The following processes are now in place for all AFL Gippsland staff –

* All AFL Gippsland staff based at the Regional Administration Centre in Morwell have been instructed to work from home and can be contacted via their mobile phones or email

* The RAC landline will be diverted to staff mobile numbers

* All “in person” external meetings or events have been cancelled. Where applicable, it is our intention to reschedule as many of these meetings and events as possible via phone and or video hook up, the details of which will be communicated to you by the meeting owner

* The RAC office at the Morwell Recreational Reserve will be closed until further notice.

COVID-19

The AFL Gippsland Commission and Administration understand the serious nature of this matter and are looking to lead and support our clubs and community with considered decision making. We ask that clubs report confirmed COVID-19 cases for their players, administrators and volunteers to richard.black@aflgippsland.com.au Details to include club, gender and age. If supplied, additional details will be kept in the strictest confidence. This information will assist us in planning best practice processes for our community.

AFL Victoria advice re: club training sessions – 12/03/20 – Repeated

1. Covid-19 or not, communal use of water bottles should be avoided at all times

2. In the short term it would be prudent to have all players be in possession of their own drink bottle.

3. Place hand sanitisers around the change room and encourage players to use them

4. Anyone associated with a Club if feeling unwell should refrain from club activities immediately, seek medical advice and where appropriate, advise the Club of their absence

Should you require any further information it can be sourced here: https://www.health.gov.au/healt…/novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov