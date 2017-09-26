Tuesday, September 26th, 2017 | Posted by

Footy colours for cancer

STUDENTS St Laurence’s Primary School donned their favourite football team colours for the special Fight Cancer Foundation and raised some $360 last Wednesday, September 20.

Organisers of the fund raiser Will Croatto and Angus O’Loughlin said they were thrilled with the success of the Footy Colours Day where students donated a gold coin donation and there were prizes awarded on the day for the most funds raised.

Billy Trotman won a prize for the student who raised the most money, Grade 5/6A won a prize for raising $86.50, the most of any class and the Herbert family was awarded for the family that rised the most, donating $42.

Footy fun: front from left Hawks supporter Xavier Spaull, Bomber Alex Johnson, Blues fan Elizabeth Stephan and Collingwood supporter Aimee Le Page along with other students at St Laurence’s Primary School emjoyed the Footy Colours Day last week.

Recently Added