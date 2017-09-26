Footy colours for cancer

STUDENTS St Laurence’s Primary School donned their favourite football team colours for the special Fight Cancer Foundation and raised some $360 last Wednesday, September 20.

Organisers of the fund raiser Will Croatto and Angus O’Loughlin said they were thrilled with the success of the Footy Colours Day where students donated a gold coin donation and there were prizes awarded on the day for the most funds raised.

Billy Trotman won a prize for the student who raised the most money, Grade 5/6A won a prize for raising $86.50, the most of any class and the Herbert family was awarded for the family that rised the most, donating $42.