Footy finals ready to kick off

THE finals are here, and local footy teams are starting to think about bringing home the premiership flag.

Alberton Football Netball League will kick off the finals series with first semi final this Saturday, August 18.

Whilst the league has had to battle along with fewer teams this season, the competition has been fierce at the top.

Fish Creek finished comfortably on top of the ladder. Stony Creek was the favourite to go up against the formidable reigning premiers in the final clash, having secured second place convincingly.

However, it is not over yet for Foster, which upset Stony Creek two weeks ago, proving it has what it takes to be a grand final contender.

Toora also made its way into the top four, sitting behind Foster on percentage. Toora has shown time again that it is a strong outfit, and may give the other sides a run during the finals.

On Saturday, the first semi final with be played between Fish Creek and Stony Creek at the Meeniyan Recreation Reserve.

The elimination final between Foster and Toora will be played at the Stony Creek Recreation Reserve on Sunday.

In the Gippsland League, Leongatha has led another successful campaign. Currently sitting second on the ladder, it is tied for points with top placed Maffra and third Sale.

A shock loss for Maffra against Warragul on the weekend gave Sale the opportunity to catch up.

The next two rounds will settle the top of the ladder, and Leongatha may go toe to toe with Maffra again in the grand final.

Leongatha posted a historic one point win over Maffra in 2017, following two years of grand final heartache.

It has been an arm wrestle at the top in the West Gippsland Football Netball Competition.

Local sides Inverloch-Kongwak and Phillip Island have pushed their way back to the top in first and second place respectively.

On the weekend, Inverloch-Kongwak earned a convincing win over Kilcunda-Bass and Phillip Island stood victorious over Cora Lynn.

These wins pushed Koo Wee Rup down to third.

However, with Phillip Island, Koo Wee Rup and Nar Nar Goon all tied for 52 points and Inverloch-Kongwak just one game ahead, the ladder may tell a different story next week.

In the last game of the season, Inverloch-Kongwak is set to battle it out with Phillip Island this Saturday at the Bulldog’s home turf, while Koo Wee Rup will take on Kilcunda-Bass.

Nar Nar Goon will play Dalyston.

Mirboo North is fourth on the Mid Gippsland ladder, but history shows that it is far from the end for the Tigers.

The Tigers clawed its way back up the ladder after a rocky start to the 2017 season to become the premiers.

It has been a similar story this year, which could well mean the Tigers are looking at making another grand final appearance.

Trafalgar and Yallourn Yallourn North are sitting first and second respectively.

Mirboo North will appear in the elimination final this Sunday against Thorpdale at the Boolarra Recreation Reserve.

The qualifying final will be played Saturday between Yallourn Yallourn North and Yinnar at Mirboo North’s Walter Tuck Reserve.