Footy saga not over

ALBERTON Football Netball League may remain a six team competition.

Local clubs were informed AFL Victoria would be enforcing the six team competition on Friday, effectively putting on hold any further league changes until 2020.

In a October 19 notice, AFL Victoria had recommended stakeholders continue working on the future direction of the Alberton league until July next year, giving all clubs plenty of time to make changes.

Alberton president Barry Stride said not everyone was happy with this outcome and another meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 7.

“Obviously playing in a six team competition is not ideal and we are still trying to sort things out,” Mr Stride said.

All Alberton clubs had began making arrangements for the 2019 season.

Toora, MDU, Stony Creek and Tarwin football netball clubs had applied for Mid Gippsland.

“We think Mid Gippsland is the best fit for us due to travel and town sizes,” Toora co-president Trent Crawford said.

Tarwin president Anthony Hullick said the Sharks had applied for Mid Gippsland but would be willing to play in the six team competition in 2019 if that’s what it came down to.

MDU president Jason Harris said his team would not opt to go into recess and would continue to push for other options.

Foster and Fish Creek each applied for West Gippsland.

“We think it is the best fit for us in relation to the club’s in the league. We used to play against the old Alberton clubs so there are old rivals there,” Foster co-vice president Darren Lomax said.

“For recruitment purposes, it would be easy passage for some of the guys from Pakenham and Cranbourne. We had a few players from Edithvale and Aspendale this year. It would be a lot easier for travel.

“The league also has a good reputation, which is attractive to players.”

Fish Creek also chose West Gippsland based on the need to find a new home and the reputation of the league.

The Allies are likely to stay in recess for another season while Alberton try to work out a solution to the current crisis.

AFL Victoria letter noted the Appeal Panel felt more research needed to be undertaken before the future of the Alberton league is set in stone.

The panel also recommended Alberton teams should seek options other than exiting the league en masse.

The Alberton clubs will have more information next week.