Foreshore erodes before our very eyes

COAST FEARS: Inverloch’s Michelle Ward and Wonthaggi’s Aileen Vening shared concerns about the impacts of storm activity on Inverloch’s foreshore.

INVERLOCH residents are living in fear of more big storms causing major erosion damage on the local beach foreshore.

While action has been taken to try and stabilise the area they believe it might be too little too late.

Bass Coast Shire Council has sworn its commitment to tackling coastal erosion and recently implemented wet sand fencing to slow the impact of wave action on the foreshore.

The wet sand fencing helps to disperse the wave energy that causes erosion and deposits sand between and behind the fencing to rebuild the dune.

Local resident Aileen Vening was optimistic about the solution, as it was based on a successful project implemented in Port Fairy, however, high tide action and strong winds late last month has forced some doubt.

“The waves were going behind the fencing near the Inverloch Surf Club at an angle,” she said.

“You can’t base these solutions on a day with average waves. It needs to be based on wave activity during storms. At the very least, I think the fence needs to be longer.

“Port Fairy constructed its wet sand fencing after losing one metre of its beach. We have lost 33.5 metres of coastline since 2012 at the surf club site.”

As it stands, the fence is in a position to protect the surf lifesaving clubroom. Ms Vening felt the fence should’ve been extended right along to the access path.

Ms Vening also noted 35.6 metres of coastline had been lost near the Cape Paterson-Inverloch Road.

Bass Coast Shire Council’s Deirdre Griepsma said it would take some time to see a significant difference, with sand anticipated to slowly build over the next few years.

Fellow council employee Felicity Sist said the position of the wet sand fencing was chosen to protect the clubroom and a section of the Cape Paterson-Inverloch Road – two vital assets.

“At the lifesaving club site, the section of dune between the end of the wet sand fencing and the end of the path will be protected by the sand renourishment,” she predicted.

“Council will work with its partners to monitor the area and determine the need for any additional wet sand fencing.”

Ms Sist said the wet sand fencing was designed with understanding of the complete tidal range and wave conditions experienced at Inverloch.

“The level of the fences is set so that they are effective during period of storm surge. Sand renourishment and revegetation will be undertaken between May and September this year,” she said.

“The sand renourishment and revegetation is expected to compliment the wet sand fence.”

Ms Griepsma said hard engineering structures such as boulder walls can be used to stop erosion.

“However, they also come with issues including changing the appearance of the beach, significant cost and possible souring at the base of the wall,” she said.

“Inverloch surf beach has high powered wave activity and the method of erosion protection has to suit the type of foreshore area.”

Ms Sist said a range of surveying methods are also being employed to monitor the effectiveness of the wet sand fencing.

“Erosion mitigation is one of council’s key advocacy priority projects,” she said.

“Council is currently advocating to the State and Federal governments to fund $2 million of erosion mitigation infrastructure at Inverloch.”