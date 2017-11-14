Posted by brad

Former locals win business award

FORMER Leongatha residents Lisa and Kurt Gowers showcased how hard work pays after winning the professional services category in the Hobsons Bay Business Excellence Award.

They opened Lavanya Spa Retreat in Williamstown more than five years ago. They started out in a single room in 2012 and have since expanded to a large day spa with seven staff offering a range of services from massage, organic facials and body scrubs to wraps, seasonal specials and group packages,

To enter the awards, they had to submit a 35 page application. It was later revealed their application was judged the most impressive.

They were then shortlisted as finalists, and they announcement they had won occurred at a gala dinner attended by 400 businesses.

Kurt said the win came as a pleasant shock.

“It was a big surprise. The award was great recognition for all the hard work that we put in. To be recognised with an award like this gives us confidence we are on the right track and must be doing something right. We love what we are doing and like to think that this is reflected through our business,” he said.

Kurt said the award has already done wonders for the business, creating more awareness across Hobsons Bay.

“We’ve had a lot of people say they didn’t know we were here, so it has broaden our range of reach and given us more business. It has been great to get that kind of awareness out there,” he said.

Kurt and Lisa both grew up in Leongatha, attending the local primary and secondary schools.

“We are regularly visited by many Leongatha locals, which we absolutely love to see,” Kurt said.