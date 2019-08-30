Posted by danielrenfrey

Foster and Stony Creek set to clash in Alberton grand final

The two best teams on the ladder, the Best and Fairest winner up against the league’s top goal kicker, and a rematch of the second semi-final, what’s not to love about this year’s Alberton footy grand final?

Foster vs Stony Creek has provided some entertaining bouts through the year, but none are more important than the ultimate fixture at Tarwin on Saturday.

After defeating the Maroons just two weeks ago to make the grand final, Foster are ready to go this week in an attempt to make up for their 2018 grand final loss.

They have been the obvious favourite for the premiership, dominating in all facets of the game this year.

“We’re a unit, our skills around the ground have been great and our defence has been spot-on, which is very pleasing,” coach Brad Rooney said.

“I’m super confident, I’ve got a group that is dedicated and disciplined.”

For Stony Creek, their weapon in 2019 B&F Darcy Atkins and their potential on Tarwin’s ground will be the key to their success.

“We’re underdogs and we’ve got nothing to lose, and I think the Tarwin ground probably suits us,” coach Scott Anderson said.

“We’re in some good form now and with Darcy and a few others performing well I’m confident we can do something.”

The side will need the flair Atkins and his team brings through the middle, with Foster’s defensive work the best in the league.

As for his side playing each week of the finals so far, coach Anderson has brushed aside any notion they may be more fatigued than their opponents, and believes it is a positive.

“Sometimes it’s not bad to keep playing, we have some momentum now,” he said.

A couple weeks off has helped Foster though, and leading goal kicker Tom McGowan and co will be fresh to face off against the Maroons.

“We’ve got a clean bill of health and good numbers on the track to put pressure on the guys to perform well at training,” coach Rooney said.

“We’re excited; it’s not every day you play a grand final.”

Stony Creek’s pressure will need to be at its peak to withstand a fresh Tigers outfit.

Nonetheless, with both teams in good form and health, the big game should be of a high quality and undoubtedly one to remember.