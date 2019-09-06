Foster hold on in nail-biter

OUT OF REACH: Stony Creek’s Jack Spencer just fails to hold onto the ball in a marking contest. The Maroons were corageous but just weren’t able to top Foster, losing by a point.

FOOTBALL is a game of inches, and that was the case for both Foster and Stony Creek in the Alberton reserves grand final.

With just a minute left and Foster up by two points, a Stony Creek shot was marked seemingly on the line but deemed a behind, with the Tigers holding on to claim a thrilling one-point win.

The first quarter saw an even contest, with both sides competing hard for the footy inside and not allowing the other to produce many clean passages of play.

At the first break Foster had a one-goal lead.

Jonathan Segat was dominant for the Tigers in the second term and throughout the game, influencing play and hitting his teammates efficiently.

Brandon Nolan was also threatening for the Maroons, causing problems for the Foster defence.

The game remained low scoring however, with both teams continuing to bring a high intensity to the contest.

One goal was all either side could manage in the second term and the Tigers went into the main break up by four points.

Stony Creek found a new gear after half-time, moving the ball much faster out of defence and allowing their forwards to get good looks at goal at the back of the defence.

Their perseverance paid off, as they kicked three goals and two behinds to Foster’s one goal for the term.

Svenson, Burge and Gordon were all strong for the Maroons in the third term and Nolan kept up his strong work up front, their side heading into three-quarter time with a four-point lead.

The fourth term reverted back to the even play, which was a theme in the first two quarters, and both sides had their chances.

Segat was again dominant for Foster, helping his team create two goals to Stony Creek’s one in the term, and take a slim lead late.

With only a minute remaining Stony Creek came close to securing a mark next to goal, but the ball was deemed to have crossed the line for a behind.

Foster then saw out a tense last thirty seconds to see off the Maroons threat and emerge 2019 reserves premiers, winning 45-44 in an epic contest.