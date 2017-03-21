Tuesday, March 21st, 2017 | Posted by

Foster rallies behind new school push

THE Foster community has thrown its considerable weight behind a push to rebuild the Foster Primary School, with more than 1000 signatures collected on petitions backing the project.

Gippsland South MLA Danny O’Brien has taken delivery of the petitions and tabled them in State Parliament last week.

“This is a fantastic response from the Foster community and a great credit to the school council led by Matt Wallis, principal Lorraine Gurnett and the entire staff and student body,” he said.

“Foster Primary school was built in 1965 and is certainly showing its age.

“It’s at the point where the school can‘t continue to spend money on maintenance for things that really need to be replaced.

“I started the campaign with the school for a new school building and will have great pleasure in tabling this petition in Parliament that will deliver a clear message to the Andrews Labor Government that Foster wants its school rebuilt.”

Mr O’Brien said that the school is the same vintage and similar condition to the Yarram Primary School which received $4 million for a rebuild in last year’s budget.

“Foster’s environment is not conducive to good learning for our kids and needs to be upgraded. I call on Daniel Andrews to deliver the funding we need for this school in the next budget or at the very least deliver the design and development money that the school needs to plan for new buildings,” he said.

Mr O’Brien thanked the school community and local businesses which had hosted the petitions and congratulated the entire Foster community for supporting the new school push.

Time to update: Gippsland South MLA Danny O’Brien received signed petitions for a Foster Primary rebuild by school council president Matt Wallis.

