Foster to celebrate 150th birthday



CELEBRATE HISTORY: A train returns students to Foster in 1952 following a day out playing sports in Leongatha.

THE new year will mark many milestones for Foster, including 150 years since settlement, and will see many events pack out the town’s calendar.

The opening of the Foster Historical Society’s 150-year exhibition will head the celebrations on Saturday, January 18, to be held at the Foster Museum and Crawford Hall.

But the most anticipated event – the opening of time capsules – will happen the following weekend, Saturday, January 25 as part of Foster Secondary College’s celebration of 100 years since its establishment.

Past and present students, staff and family will gather on January 25, 3pm at Pearl Park for the unveiling of the time capsules buried on June 23, 1977.

“It’s a significant achievement, reaching 100 years. We’ve had four or five different names in those 100 years. We started as South Gippsland Shire Higher Elementary Memorial School,” Foster Secondary College’s Colleen Smith said.

“Apart from being one of the biggest employers in this town, I think we still have two or three generations still attending this school.

“And it’s one of the few schools of influence in this region, which is a feather in our cap.”

Prior to the time capsule reveal, the school will hold a ‘Back to School’ event from 10am, January 25, for past and current residents and students and anyone else wanting to learn the history of the school.

A reunion dance at the Foster Hall will follow from 7.30pm with all invited to attend.

Entry is $10, pay at the door, but you must register your attendance at www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=471065 before the event.

Foster’s Australia Day ceremony will take place the next day, January 26, along with a town market.

“It’s a big year for foster,” Samantha Rogers, secretary of Foster Chamber of Commerce, said.

Since relocating to Foster over 16 years ago, Samantha said she hasn’t seen the town’s yearly calendar quite so jam-packed.

“I think it’s great to have all these functions on that will bring people into the town,” she said.

Foster’s Pearl Park Music Festival, which spans a variety of music genres, is back on January 18, 2020.

A diverse line-up, food trucks and local produce, market stalls, workshops, activities and more will be available throughout the day.

The Foster Show will also return on Saturday, February 22 next year after not going ahead earlier this year.

Foster Chamber of Commerce members said they hoped to bring out a catalogue of events for 2020 soon.

Celebrate Christmas with prizes

PRIZES valued up to $11,000 will be up for grabs in Foster this Christmas.

From sterling silver jewellery to hampers, vouchers and other goodies, there are 20 draws to be won.

Traders throughout Foster are offering their own prizes, and by shopping with participating outlets, you will get a ticket into the prize pool.

Prizes will be drawn at the Foster Chamber of Commerce Picnic in the Park at 3pm, Saturday, December 21.

The Christmas gathering in Pearl Park will run from 1pm to 9pm.

Businesses will also be offering late trade on Thursdays throughout the month of December.