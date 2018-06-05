Foster triumph over MDU

FOSTER secured a convincing win over MDU on Saturday.

The Tigers are sitting fourth on Alberton’s ladder, and the additional four points kept Toora in the bottom two.

Proving it is still competitive, MDU kept up with Foster’s game in the first quarter.

Foster let MDU through with two goals, and was just seven points ahead going into the first break.

The Tigers pushed away in the second quarter, adding seven goals to its tally. Playing clean footy, the midfielders were on top of the ball and able to find clear passages into the forward. Luke Globan was back on the side after three weeks off and gave MDU a run for its money, kicking three goals.

Tom McGowan was the top goalkicker for the day with a huge nine goal haul.

Across half back, Troy Van Dyke had a lot of drive and ensured the Demons couldn’t add to the scoreboard.

The defence set up well, but it was clear MDU had improved from its last encounter.

For the Demons, Jess Hickey, Nicholas Tuckett, Michael Smith, Dean Thorson, Jake Proctor and Matthew Smith were named in the best.

MDU kept up the intensity going into the last quarter.

Foster appeared to be slowing down, and MDU managed to put another five goals on the board to the Tigers’ three.

Ultimately, Foster claimed the four points.

Next week, Foster will come up against Tarwin.

Tarwin is currently sitting third and coming off a loss against Toora. Both teams will be looking to play a strong four quarter effort to take home the points.

MDU has a tough match ahead against current ladder leader, Fish Creek.