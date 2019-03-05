Posted by brad

Foster welcomes Vicar

Laugh a minute: Amanda Mahomed as Alice in the Vicarage with Christine Skicko, the Vicar, in FAMDA’s hilarious production of The Vicar of Dibley. Photo by Yianni Banikos.

IN the television series, The Vicar of Dibley, the local villagers did not exactly welcome their new vicar with open arms.

It has been quite a different experience in Foster where FAMDA’s production has been greeted with full houses of happy patrons who have come to embrace all of the crazy characters on stage.

Christine Skicko really inhabits her role as the Vicar with warmth and impeccable timing.

Amanda Mahomed delights as the ditsy Alice and Adrian Darakai’s reactions as her divident swain, Hugo, draw plenty of laughter.

Michael Hogan captures the roughshod arrogance of Parish Council chairman, David Horton, and he melts nicely towards the end.

Jean Moore makes the most of Mrs Cropley’s crafty antics and recipes, Barry Paterson had lots of fans as the dithering Jim Trott and Chris Pappas revels in Frank Pickle’s ridiculous pedantry.

The gross excesses of earthy farmer, Owen Newitt, are well delivered by Arie Bos.

Under the directorial guidance of Noel Stringer and Tania Pell, the action runs non stop on Colin Mitchell’s beautifully designed set.

It is not just the welcome mat that is out for audiences in the remainder of the season.

The newly installed tiered seating provides everyone with a good view of the on stage action.

The tiered seating project was initiated and driven by FAMDA to bring this asset to the Foster community.

FAMDA president, Tania Pell, worked tirelessly to augment FAMDA’s investment with local grants from the South Gippsland Shire, Toora and District Bendigo Bank, QUBE Energy, Gardiner Dairy Foundation, Foster Rotary and the Foster Arts Centre which enabled the project to qualify for Regional Development Victoria funding.

Representatives from these organisations were present on opening night when the retractable tiered seating had its first airing with bums down and thumbs up.

There are six remaining performances of The Vicar of Dibley, at 8pm this Thursday, Friday and Saturday plus Thursday, March 14 and Friday, March 15 with a 2pm matinee on Sunday, March 10.

The show is deservedly extremely popular so you need to book now www.famda.org.au.

Decision time:from left, a Dibley Parish Council meeting with Arie Bos, Christine Skicko, Adrian Darakai, Michael Hogan, Chris Pappas, Jean Moore and Barry Paterson during FAMDA’s hilarious production of The Vicar of Dibley. Photo by Yianni Banikos.