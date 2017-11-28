Foster’s new streetscape greets riders

THE Foster Streetscape project has successfully been completed just in time for Sunday’s arrival of thousands of bicycles here for the Great Victorian Bike Ride.

The new streetscape includes improved parking and drainage, heavy vehicle diversion, visual features and street appeal.

The $1.4m project was made possible by a $900,000 South Gippsland Shire Council contribution and $500,000 State Government contribution.

South Gippsland Shire Council engineering coordinator Paul Challis said while there were some tidy up items to complete, the contractors achieved practical completion by the due date of November 17.

“They had some weather delays over winter, which we were expecting as well as some delays with road pavement towards end of project where we had to close street for longer than anticipated,” he said.

Mr Challis said he would 100 per cent think the town was happy to have the work finished.

“The shopkeepers in particular have been fantastic to deal with throughout this process,” he said.

“Some of them had definite concerns, which we tried to allay as best as we could.”

The work was scheduled to take place around Melbourne Cup weekend and the bike ride, both of which were big events for Foster.

“That was something we worked in conjunction on, particularly with the Foster Chamber Of Commerce, to make sure weren’t impacting on the town’s big days,” Mr Challis said.

“There was also a really good partnership between the shopkeepers and our contractor.

“Foster has always been open for business and we hope the work done helps to make the town far more attractive for people to frequent.”

The second phase of the $1.4 million project will see a laneway off the main street upgraded, once school resumes in 2018.

“This is basically to give the shopkeepers a bit of a spell. It should take around 12 weeks to complete,” Mr Challis said.

Foster Chamber of Commerce president John Davies said he has heard lots of people talking about the new streetscape.

“It tidies everything up and it makes Foster appear more professional,” he said.

“The shire and contractors were great to deal with and responded to the community very well.

“The new works are working a treat.”